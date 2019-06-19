Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Include Crossdressing Scene

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII was a great game. Arguably, one of the greatest games ever made and part of that was due to the numerous memorable moments within it. The Chocobo racing, date night at the Golden Saucer and even going into space. For many, however, the scene where Cloud has to cross dress as a woman will stand out as one of the comedy highlights of the game.

It wasn’t even a scene that was dealt with briefly. It required a lot of side questing to ultimately gain your disguise to be (essentially) a prostitute for gang boss Don Corneo. That is paraphrasing the whole scenario somewhat, but if you want a better idea, check out the video below.

Following a video via IGN, however, Square Enix has confirmed that this scene will be included in the remake.

What Approach Will They Take?

Since the release of Final Fantasy VII, attitudes towards this sort of ‘humour’ have changed significantly. As such, many wondered whether Square Enix would cut the scene entirely.

Well, put simply, it seems that a lot of consideration has gone not only into this scene, but also the ‘sexualisation’ of character in general. Namely, apparently the downplaying of Tifa’s polygon boobies which (apparently) has a team dedicated to it.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, while we have a confirmed release date for the Final Fantasy VII remake, there are still more than a few question marks. For example, there are some indications that the game may release as a PlayStation exclusive. That would be deeply disappointing to both Xbox and PC owners for sure.

With it set for release on March 3rd, 2020, however, we shouldn’t have too long to wait to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!