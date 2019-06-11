Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Is Announced

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

So far, while E3 2019 hasn’t offered us too many surprises, we have been delighted with getting confirmations and release dates on practically all of the major rumoured or work in progress games. On the whole, even with more to come, it’s been a decent event.

Square Enix has, however, revealed what, to me at least, is without a doubt the most pleasantly unexpected announcement by confirming that a Remaster of Final Fantasy VIII is on the way.

What Do We Know About It?

Unlike the Final Fantasy VII remake, this is a much simpler task for Square Enix. As can be seen in the video below, it’s largely a job of asset swapping to try and give the character models a solid bit of spit and polish.

Final Fantasy VIII was the first game in the series to try and take a more serious attempt at graphical realism. At the time, it was decent. Now, however, as can be seen above, it hasn’t dated particularly well. As such, getting a HD remaster will undoubtedly open this (largely underrated) game up to a whole new audience.

What Do We Think?

I must admit that despite playing it a lot when it was originally released, I never completed Final Fantasy VIII. I remember getting lost in some kind of prison and eventually, after hours of random battle encounters, gave up in frustration.

This remaster will, however, give me more than the excuse I needed to try again. Maybe this time I’ll see if I can finally finish this game. With it set to be released before the end of the year, I can hardly wait!

What do you think? Have you ever played Final Fantasy VIII? – Let us know in the comments!