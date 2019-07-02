Final Fantasy VIII Will Have English & Japanese Voice Acting

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

You could’ve knocked us over with a feather when we saw at E3 2019 that a Final Fantasy VIII Remaster was on the way. In truth, however, I don’t think we were alone here. Practically nobody saw this coming and it turned into what, for many, was the surprise announcement of the show!

In terms of the remaster itself, however, there have been many questions surrounding it and, particularly, how far Square Enix is going to go. Is this just going to be a graphics update? Or are they going to try something a bit more special?

Well, following the launch of the games official website, we may have at least a couple questions answered. Firstly, that the game is going to include voice acting and, secondly, it was probably be done in both English and Japanese.

Hidden Message!

As can be seen above, hidden within the source code (and not a text line currently appearing on the website) you can see that there is a clear indication that they plan to release this game with voiceover work in both English and Japanese.

Why is this important? Well, the original game didn’t actually have any voice over work. In fact, ‘voices’ were not officially added to Final Fantasy until the 10th game which released on the PS2.

What Do We Think?

The inclusion of voiceovers would be nice. While I don’t want to knock those JRPG purists out there, reading blocks and blocks of text can get a little monotonous at times.

With it set to release before the end of the year, however, Final Fantasy VIII is definitely on my ‘to do’ list and, who knows! I might actually end up completing it this time around!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!