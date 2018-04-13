Final Fantasy XV Goes On Sale With Steam

Final Fantasy XV Has First Major Sale On Steam

We make no apologies for the fact that despite it only being April, Final Fantasy XV on the PC might be our game of the year. Releasing with all the beautiful bells and whistles in graphics it promised, it is perhaps the most polished game currently or ever released for the PC.

Amazingly, unlike many AAA PC games, it’s launch was also very good. Yes, there were a few little quibbles, but overall the game was fantastic on day one.

If you have therefore been waiting to buy this game, but perhaps were a little strapped for cash, then I have good news for you.

As part of a Steam sale, Final Fantasy XV currently has a 33% off deal. If you were holding fire, now might be the time to act!

Should I buy it?

Yes, definitely. There are probably some of you out there who are a little concerned about not having any prior knowledge of history in the game series. Therefore, coming in at number 15 might be seen a little daunting. I can assure you, however, that this game has been very specifically designed to appeal to fans while being more than suitable for beginners.

In addition, RPG’s, particularly Japanese ones, can at times be a little heavy-handed on the depth. In this instance though, that doesn’t exist. While the game does have good depth, it’s not overwhelming.

The only real thing that anyone planning to buy this game should consider is the specification. As this is quite a graphically intense game, you need a half-decent system to get the best visuals from it. That being said though, at 1080p the game is reasonably benign if you are willing to compromise.

The official Steam store page can be visited here! For just £23.44, you really ought to give this a try!