Final Fantasy XV Receives a Mod That Improves TurfEffects Grass

Modders are working with Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy XV originally came out in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. However, the title also arrived on PC on March 6 this year, and the modding community is already unveiling its first projects for Square Enix’s title. One of the more interesting mods addresses TurfEffects grass, especially when it comes to its flattening speed and overall length. The mod represents the hard work of a Reddit member named “null-subject,” who showcased it recently on a special mod thread. The original version of this mod made the game’s grass flatten quicker. However, the newest version also includes an option to make it taller. Moreover, there’s also the option to make the grass flattened forever.

Should I install this mod?

If you already have TrufEffects Grass installed, it’s definitely a good idea to install this mod as well. Other available tweaks include modifying the average grass height, as well as improving grass collision and trails. You can go ahead and download the mod right here if you’re interested. In order to install it, just copy/paste the files corresponding to the grass type that you prefer into the Final Fantasy XV/TurfEffects folder. If you still haven’t made up your mind, just have a look at the following comparison. The first image shows off the vanilla grass version, while the second represents the modified one.

