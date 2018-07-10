Final Fantasy XV Update Fixed Offline Mode and More

Final Fantasy XV Update

I stopped playing the game a little while ago, but with so many updates and the promise of even more content on the horizon, it may soon be time for me to re-install and start over! I have to hand it to Square Enix though, as while this wasn’t the strongest Final Fantasy game ever released, they’ve been keen to keep the game running well. They’ve released plenty of patches, kept gamers informed and listened to feedback; it’s a strong start.

The new update fixes a few issues on consoles, and the PC patch also fixes the buggy offline mode. Well, we say it fixes them, I’m purely taking their word for it right now. Let us know in the comments if things are going well!

Final Fantasy XV Update Version 1.25 Patch Notes

Correction of an issue that prevented avatars from displaying properly in Comrades.

Bug caused when editing certain slider settings (eye spacing) from the default has been fixed. Final

Fantasy XV PC Update Version 2895458 Patch Notes

Offline Mode is now working properly.

Update to the executable file, likely for bug fixes.

Official patch notes pending.

Upcoming Content Releases

The patch is unlikely to be the last one. With the game pegged to get a second season pass in the near future, we expect a lot of work is going on behind the scenes. The game is expected to see four more story DLC releases, and no doubt some other surprises. Sorry though, your current season pass won’t cover this lot.