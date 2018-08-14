Final Spider-Man Game Trailer Released Looks A Marvel!

Final Spider-Man Game Trailer Released Ahead Of Launch

Spider-Man is a franchise that has largely been treated very poorly by the video game industry. You could argue that to date, he has only had 2 relatively decent games, one for the PS2 and one for the Sega Master System. With a new game on the way, it looks like things are about to change and don’t worry, it’s for the better!

Ahead of the planned release in September, the final trailer has been released for the upcoming Spider-Man game and it looks Marvel-lous. (See what I did there?…)

One Of The Best Looking Spider-Man Games

It’s really not hard to make a decent Spider-Man game. The industry, however, has shown that on several occasions it has begged to differ. Make it open world, make the controls tight, give us a half-decent plot. Trust me, the vast majority of fans would be happy. The good news is that developer Imsoniac seems to have entirely understood the remit here.

The trailer below shows us everything we would want to see. Before you get too excited though, there is a little caveat with this release!

When Is It Out?

Spider-Man will release on September 7th. It is, however, a PS4 exclusive. There are, therefore, no plans for this game to come to the PC or Xbox One. Although I do own a PC, I’m a little disappointed this isn’t making its way to a wider market.

For what looks like one of the best Spider-Man games (dare I even say, superhero games) to date, it’s a little sad that it’s getting such a limited release. PS4 owners won’t be complaining though. Even despite the fact that I’m not a massive fan of ‘superheroes’ in general, I must admit, this game has definitely peaked my interest.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? In addition, are you a bit disappointed it’s only coming to the PS4? – Let us know in the comments!