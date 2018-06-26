Firefox 61 Tries To Be Faster By Guessing What You Want To Do

Firefox 61 Launches With Smart Features Attempting To Improve Speed

I think it’s reasonably fair to say that most of us, at one point or another might have tried Firefox as an alternative web-browser. I think it’s also reasonably safe to say that the majority of us no longer are.

Poor Firefox. It was so popular for a time, but like so many other internet browsers, it kind of got blown away by the success of Google Chrome. Despite that though, it doesn’t mean to say there isn’t life in the old fox.

As part of the latest update, Firefox 61 has introduced new features in an attempt to improve speed and pre-empt what you want to do!

What Are You Going To Do?

In a report via CNET, Firefox has first attempted to improve speed in this update by retaining the information and data your browser has already worked on. The idea behind this is that when you revisit the webpage, it will only have to re-work any new data. With this, they estimate that web pages may open faster by around 33%.

In addition, Firefox 61 has also attempted to improve speed when switching between tabs. According to the report, the new browser will monitor your mouse movement. If it thinks your heading to a different tab, it will already begin to preload it so that when you switch it should be pretty instantaneous. The concept, known as ‘tab warming’ currently only works for Windows and Linux users.

Is It Worth Making the Switch?

I’d love to say yes and I have tried it in the past, but ultimately I always seem to come back to Google Chrome. I really, really want Firefox to be a genuine alternative and to a degree, I think it is, but for me, even with these changes, it still has much further to go before I think I could consider a permanent swap.

What do you think? Which browser do you use? Would you consider using Firefox? – Let us know in the comments!