First AMD Navi Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak

AMD Navi Graphics Cards

When it comes to the AMD Navi graphics cards, despite the fact that they are set to release this year, at present there are very little concrete facts known about them.

We do know that it will feature 7nm chipset technology. This should translate to better temperatures and, by proxy, higher performance capabilities. We also know, or at least have been told by AMD, that it will compete with the highest-end on the graphical performance spectrum. Yeah, before you say, we have heard that one before!

In a report via WCCFTech, however, the first benchmarks have leaked from an AMD Navi “Radeon RX 66AF: F1” graphics card. This is certainly much earlier than anyone was expecting a ‘leak’ to appear.

What Do The Results Show?

Well, on the whole, that it’s going to be a much faster graphical performer than the prior 5XX series. That, however, was entirely expected. One of the surprise results, however, shows that in terms of straight-up computing power, there is surprisingly very little difference.

What Does This Mean?

Well, truthfully, we’re not entirely sure. It would strongly suggest that the Navi graphics card range is going for outright gaming performance rather than computing power. In other words, this is going to be far better suited to playing games at the highest setting possible than for video-editing.

On the whole, however, that sounds more than a little encouraging to us. Albeit, this ‘leak’ has come far earlier than anyone was expecting. As such, we suggest that, on the whole, it’s treated with a pinch of salt.

With the Navi graphics cards expected to release this Summer, however, we can’t wait to see what Team Red has been cooking up!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!