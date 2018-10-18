First Photos of the Nintendo N64 Classic Mini Leaks Online

Is It Real or Fake?

The first photos purported to be of the upcoming Nintendo N64 Classic Mini have surfaced online. It comes via Twitter and appears to be photos of a promotional video. The post claims that they cannot disclose where these were from exactly, but it supposedly comes from an insider contact.

The design is of course reminiscent of the original N64 console. Except just like the Nintendo Mini and Super Nintendo Mini, this is a miniaturized version. Also obviously lacking the cartridge port. The series of three photos show different controller connector ports which appear to slide out. By default, it has the original connector, implying that gamers will be able to plug-in their original N64 controllers.

Sliding out the front cover however, reveals a connector port similar to the Super Nintendo Mini and Nintendo Mini. So users should also be able to use their other controllers on this upcoming console. Aside from the controllers, there is also a memory expansion port available in front.

When is the Nintendo N64 Classic Mini Coming Out?

Nintendo has not provided any firm launch dates yet for the console revivial. The NES mini originally launched on November 11, 2016. This was followed by the SNES Classic Edition almost a year later on October 5, 2017. So it is not going to be a surprise if Nintendo intends to launch the N64 Classic Mini sometime before the holiday season begins in the US. It is more than halfway through October and the next big shopping holiday is Black Friday. This year it falls on November 23, so it is possible it will be in stores before that date.