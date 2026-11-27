It’s been a long wait for GTA VI to be released, but do you know what hasn’t been a long wait? The PC ports! There’s a loads of them, and I really do mean LOADS. Unfortunately, the best ones, are currently private projects, or have already been taken down by Rockstar. Of course, they’ll go public, get forked, reuploaded, renamed, and will find their way to the wider world eventually, the beast is already out of the cage here. Personally, I think CGBJ port is the leading one in terms of performance, but it’s been taken down, so keep an eye out for updates on that one too.

However, ScarlettPort is the first that boots in to the game and is available to the public. It’s also kinda ready to go, so you just download the software from GitHub, uninstall it and run it. But, of course, you do need the game source files, but while I can’t tell you where to get them legally, it’s been well documented online that they’re out there for download, very well documented. Just be careful, as there’s a lot of false actors out there pushing malware, although there always has been.

ScarlettPort

The latest version of ScarlettPort isn’t going to give you 4K 60 FPS perfectly working gameplay. Just set your expectations ahead of time right now. But, version 0.5.2 was available at the time of writing, and can load the game, access the menus, save section. It’ll show the games opening area, it’s lighting, textures and whatever, all seem to be good.

As far as performance goes, tests on an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT showed around 20 FPS, and more like 7 FPS in the open world, which is impressive, but there’s a huge win for this port. It comes with an updater built into the software. So as development progresses, you can update, reap the benefits and try again. So if you’re eager to see how things are progressing, you can basically get in at this early access stage and watch it unfold.

There’s already various controller support, including some keyboard and mouse. There’s a built-in error reporting system, and it even leaves two of your CPU cores free for desktop operations. Considering the games been out a week, and the scene has only been porting for a few days, the progress is truly staggering.

How to Play

I honestly feel like while the performance is total ass on this, and there are issues, it’s an interesting project to see in action. Plus, at this rate, it could be in a fully playable state far sooner than anyone expected… we’re talking days here, not weeks, months, or even years.

Check out ScarlettPort on GitHub here. Remember it still needs the Xbox Series X game files, which are not provided by us or ScarlettPort.