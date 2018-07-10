Five Nights At Freddys UCN 50/20 Mode Finally Gets Beaten!

For anyone who watches gaming streams or YouTubers, you will probably have noticed that one of the hottest topics around at the moment is the Five Nights At Freddys UCN 50/20 Mode. The game, released for free 2 weeks ago, has been the bane of many major YouTube personalities.

With many playing it non-stop since the launch attempting to beat the games hardest mode, many started to suspect it was impossible. Well not any more! In the last 24 hours, 2 YouTuber’s have finally done the impossible and beat 50/20 mode!

To put this into context for anyone unaware, this was all 50 characters in the game at their hardest AI difficulty mode. Think of it as beating Vega with Dhalsim in Street Fighter 2 multiplied by 100.

Rhemery Comes In First Place!

The first person to complete the game mode was Twitch streamer Rhemery. You can watch in in the video below during a near 12-hour stream. The winning run comes at 11 hours 33 minutes. As you can see though, the major frustration of this challenge is that in the vast majority of instances, the run fails within the first couple of minutes. People attempting this have found themselves getting exceptionally frustrated and as you can imagine, very emotional.

Dawko Finishes In Second

Literally hours later, popular UK stream Dawko also completed the challenge. I must admit, I have been watching his live streams fairly frequently and I believe that even he was starting to suspect it might be impossible. He is so emotional that when he beats the game (circa 52:30) he actually has a full-on breakdown.

Good News For Fans Of The Lore!

Scott Cawthorn, who created the game, did have an interesting bet going with Dawko. If Dawko could beat 50/20 mode, then he would appear on his FNAF snow. More so, he committed to answering any question about the game. With the game now finally being beaten, Dawko’s popularity may even continue to increase as fans of the game’s lore will be desperate to finally get some answers to the remaining ambiguities in the game series.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the game being beaten?