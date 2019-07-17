Flamethrower Drone Attachment is Set to go on Sale!

In recent years drones have proven to be a highly popular ‘toy’ for the casual flying enthusiast. I say toy, but with some models quoting prices in four figures, perhaps ‘hobby’ is a better word. While many of the models come equipped with cameras, what you wouldn’t necessarily expect is a weapon.

Following the release of a new video, however, company ‘Throwflame’ has announced their TF-19 WASP. An attachment that can, within reason, be attached to (almost) any drone!

Drone + Flamethrower = Legal Problems?

The product is designed specifically to act as an attachment to an existing drone model. To clarify, this probably won’t work with a £20 off the shelf model. We’re talking hardcore enthusiast-level here.

With it capable of jetting a flame of up to 25 feet, however, I can already imagine a lot of you would love to have a play with this. You may, however, want to double-check your legalities first.

Concept

The drone flamethrower was designed as a concept to see whether lawmakers in Texas would have a problem with it. The creator did, incidentally, also create a variant using a gun. So what happened? Well, what we can say is that this attachment is legal in Texas. Everywhere else, however… probably not.

It is somewhat reminiscent of Elon Musk’s flamethrower. Speaking of legal problems, however, New York is looking to issue a ban on them and a UK owner was visited by the police.

With a price tag of $1499, I daresay this will hopefully price the nutters out. If you do, however, want to learn more, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? If this crazy good fun, or just plain crazy? – Let us know in the comments!