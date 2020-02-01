Flashpoint Looks to Preserve the Internets Most Classic Games

This year will mark the death of one of the longest standing media player applications on the internet. Namely, Flash. Admittedly, I have a lot of love for the program and particularly the Newgrounds website which, if you were a budding animator or game designer at the time, was one of the best places on the internet to share your talents (or lack of them). I even have a few of my own Flash animations on there, but I doubt you’d ever find them.

With Flash ending in a few months, however, the FlashPoint project is looking to retain as many classic games as they possibly can before the wall comes crashing down!

FlashPoint Project Looks to Save Classic Games

The project itself is looking to harvest as many Flash games as it possibly can before they (largely) all no longer work on modern browsers. Well, Flash games based on the remit that they were (or are) available on the internet for free. From there, they offer them to you in a single executable download that will give you free access to all of the 38,000 they’ve collected so far.

38,000 games that, incidentally, now stand at a pretty substantial 241GB download.

Where Can I Grab It?

As these are based on free Flash games, you can download it right now without having to pay a penny. If you are, therefore, interested in getting your copy or want to learn more about the project, you can check out the official website via the link here!

If nothing else, it provided me with a very nostalgic trip down the internet road.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!