Viral Reddit Post Suggests Flat Earth Edge Hunting Reality Show

/ 6 hours ago

flat earth

Flat Earth Reality Show

Now, as I’m sure you are aware, there are a number of people out there who seem entirely convinced that planet Earth is not round. Well, more accurately, not a 3-dimensional spheroid. I am, of course, talking about people who believe in the ‘Flat Earth‘ theory. For those of you unaware, as the name would suggest, this is a group of people who believe (with seeming genuine honesty) that Planet Earth is actually flat. I won’t go into the details. They’ll probably melt your brain. Let’s just say, however, that these ‘theories’ don’t even seem to involve 4 elephants and a turtle.

I first heard of this theory around 10 years ago and I must admit, I am still yet to determine whether people really believe this or whether they’re just in it for the long troll.

In a Reddit post that has recently gone viral, however, a user has suggested a unique solution. Namely, the creation of a new reality TV show. One where people who believe in the theory are sent out to try and discover the edge of the planet.

I Would Watch That!

A TV show with this concept would, actually, appeal on many levels. For example, it would allow people to see what motivates their thinking into such a clearly faulty theory. On the other hand, however, if they do actually find the edge of the planet there will be more than a little humble pie to go around. Or should that be across? Hmm…

flat earth

Netflix Should Sign This Up!

Given Netflix’s love of independently created programming, I would love to see them sign up for this and I daresay many of you would as well. I did consider the concept that as a ‘prize’ (for discovering the edge), that they could be thrown off it. That would, however, perhaps be perceived as a little bit of sour grapes from those of us who are fairly certain that planet Earth is round.

I do, however, really hope this is made! I want to see this!

What do you think? Would you watch this TV show? – Let us know in the comments!

