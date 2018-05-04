Flat Earth Theorist Suggests Australia Is A Fake Country

Flat Earth Theory Suggests Australia Is A Fake Country

I would freely admit that Britain has a bit of a questionable past when it comes to the Empire and the Colonies in the world. We are in Britain a little more tolerant these days, but a Flat Earth theory suggests that despite our questionable past, we have something much darker to hide.

In a new theory proposed, Australia is apparently a fake country. Yep, it’s fake, doesn’t exist. So the 24 million people that live there are completely imaginary and if you ever went on holiday there, nope, sorry, you didn’t. Even if you did go (which you didn’t), anyone you met was a computer-generated image.

While this in itself sounds mildly insane, even by Flat Earth standards, this theory does go a step further. Apparently, the country was invented to cover up a massive genocide by Britain. Isn’t that nice?

Australia is not real. It's a hoax, made for us to believe that Britain moved over their criminals to someplace. In… Posted by UNSW Flat Earth Society on Friday, October 13, 2017

Wait, what?…

In a Facebook post that is going viral, the theory seems to agree that Britain did put convicts on a boat with the intention of taking them to another country. So far so good right? Well, it’s after that point that things get a little crazy. Apparently the British loaded the boats with convicts, sailed off to South America somewhere, and sank the boats with the prisoners on board.

The country Australia, therefore, doesn’t exist and it’s all just one big coverup that even despite the British Empire not existing anymore, everyone seems to want to hide it from us.

Now, we can, from this deduce two possibilities. This branch of the Flat Earth Society is basically reveling in the attention it gets and has come self-aware. The alternative is that someone actually believes this to be entirely true. Now isn’t that scary!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments! – No Australians though please, we now know you are all fake and imaginary.