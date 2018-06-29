Floating AI Robot Heading To the International Space Station

Robot AI Is Heading To The International Space Station

If movies have taught us anything, then sending robots and AI’s into space is generally not a good idea. Generally because more often than not they try to kill us. Despite this though, it clearly seems that someone hasn’t watched enough science fiction.

In a report via the BBC, a robot AI is going to be sent to the International Space Station. Designed to float in space, the concept is that it will be able to act as a handy assistant to the astronauts while they do their work.

I Can’t Let You Do That Dave…

The robot, known as Cimon, has been built with 15 internal fans that will allow it to move seamlessly within the ISS. Having been launched on one of Elon Musks Space X Rockets, it should be arriving in the next few days. I guess it’s too late for them to send it back now.

It should be noted that this is not the sole delivery to the ISS. The rocket, as part of a separate sub-rocket, will also be delivering around 2.7 tonnes of food and supplies. This is, at present, just an experiment to see how effective such an AI could be in space.

Cimon Says!

Now, presuming that he hasn’t killed the entire crew or used them to send an Alien back to Earth, Cimons visit is only a brief one. He is set to return to Earth on December 13th where from his visit, I daresay engineers will look to evaluate how useful he was and what potential improvements could be made to another robot AI venture.

It’s interesting stuff, albeit perhaps a little disconcerting. All I’ll say is I’m glad I won’t be up there with it!

What do you think? Do AI robots have a part to play in space? – Let us know in the comments!