Floyd Mayweather to Fight Logan Paul – No, This Isn’t A Joke!

Just when you thought that 2020 couldn’t throw up any more insanity, it seems that despite coming late, we have one more piece of madness we can add to the list! – Yes, this is not clickbait, it’s not fake news! – It is 100% confirmed that Floyd Mayweather (the 50-0 boxing champion) is going to fight YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1).

Floyd Mayweather VS Logan Paul

In confirming that the fight will be held on February 20th, 2021, the event will be streamed (for a fee – and yes, we’ll get onto that shortly) via the pay-per-view ‘Fanmio’ website. – Now, as absolutely crazy as this might sound, Floyd Mayweather isn’t a stranger to unusual exhibition-style matches. For example, you may recall back in 2017 he fought UFC champion Conor McGregor and, a year later, in a significantly less competitive bout, destroyed kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Put simply, he should, even despite effectively being retired for 3 years, absolutely annihilate Logan Paul. Albeit, with the figures being charged for access to watch the fight, both parties are clearly going to want to build up a lot of hype for this.

Where Can I Check it Out?

Ok, so I can already imagine that a fair few of you are looking forward to the prospect of seeing Floyd Mayweather beat on Logan Paul for a few rounds and, as such, might already be wanting to get your order in place. Well, there is where we hit a pretty huge snag as what they’re charging to access it is, quite frankly, absolutely ludicrous!

Initial Price – $24.99 (Only available to the first million purchasers)

After 1 million – $39.99

After December 29th – $59.99

After February 11th – $69.99

So, put simply, if you do really want to watch this, you need to get your order in early as, while $24.99 might be worth it simply for the novelty factor, the prices ramp up insanely high afterwards! – Then again, with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, did you really expect anything different?…

You can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!