FNATIC Flick 2 Pro Gaming Mouse Review

Flick 2

Fnatic is one of the biggest names in eSports. Not only do they have a huge number of wins and a long list of champions to their name, but they also have their own peripheral brand. When you hear a racing team use a brand of tires on their cars, or a musician uses a certain brand of instrument, it’s powerful marketing. Fnatic uses Fnatic, and now you can too. It’s a clever move, at least for a winning team. They’re proving time after time that their hardware is competition ready and with that in mind, I’m eager to see what the Flick 2 has to offer.

with a powerful Optical sensor, ergonomic design, and lightweight grippy body, it’s well suited for gaming. Of course, with a few extras like RGB, software customisation, and more, it should be pretty competent at home, not just at a tournament.

Features

One to one step scroll wheel

Rubber side grips

Cable string relief pointing upwards to minimize cable drag

Adjust on the fly your CPI & Lift-off distance

Full RGB and programmable lights with up to 16.8 million colour options

Smooth glides to remove friction

Balanced weight for extreme accuracy and control

Powerful cross-platform Gear software 2.0 – OP

What Fnatic Had to Say

“FLICK 2 is a light-weight professional-grade esports mouse. Build with the best components and comfort and grip at the front of mind. Used by our pro-players, it’s all of our esports knowledge in your hand, nothing more, nothing less.” – Fnatic

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Everything you need is included, from the hard-wired mouse to a bundle of documentation. Not much, but what else do you need?

For a bit of added flair, there are a few stickers thrown in too, which is cool.