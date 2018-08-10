FNATIC Flick 2 Pro Gaming Mouse Review

/ 5 hours ago

Next Page »

FNATIC Flick 2 Pro Gaming Mouse Review

Flick 2

Fnatic is one of the biggest names in eSports. Not only do they have a huge number of wins and a long list of champions to their name, but they also have their own peripheral brand. When you hear a racing team use a brand of tires on their cars, or a musician uses a certain brand of instrument, it’s powerful marketing. Fnatic uses Fnatic, and now you can too. It’s a clever move, at least for a winning team. They’re proving time after time that their hardware is competition ready and with that in mind, I’m eager to see what the Flick 2 has to offer.

with a powerful Optical sensor, ergonomic design, and lightweight grippy body, it’s well suited for gaming. Of course, with a few extras like RGB, software customisation, and more, it should be pretty competent at home, not just at a tournament.

Features

  • One to one step scroll wheel
  • Rubber side grips
  • Cable string relief pointing upwards to minimize cable drag
  • Adjust on the fly your CPI & Lift-off distance
  • Full RGB and programmable lights with up to 16.8 million colour options
  • Smooth glides to remove friction
  • Balanced weight for extreme accuracy and control
  • Powerful cross-platform Gear software 2.0 – OP

What Fnatic Had to Say

“FLICK 2 is a light-weight professional-grade esports mouse. Build with the best components and comfort and grip at the front of mind. Used by our pro-players, it’s all of our esports knowledge in your hand, nothing more, nothing less.” – Fnatic

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Everything you need is included, from the hard-wired mouse to a bundle of documentation. Not much, but what else do you need?

For a bit of added flair, there are a few stickers thrown in too, which is cool.

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja