Fnatic miniStreak RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
Fnatic miniStreak
It’s no secret that Fnatic is one of the hottest eSports teams in the world. They’ve got plenty of wins to their name, and they do it with their own custom keyboards at their fingertips too. The new Fnatic miniStreak gaming keyboard comes well equipped to compete in the big leagues, or in your own bedroom. With a range of Cherry MX switches available to choose from, a compact TKL design that weighs just 704g! and a range of awesome features like full RGB, multimedia controls, fantastic software, wrist rest, and more.
So, on paper, it seems like the miniStreak is the perfect gaming keyboard. Now, let’s dive in for a closer look at what’s on offer and see what all the fuss is about. I mean, if it’s good enough for the pros, it must be pretty decent, right?
Features
- 10-keyless form factor with detachable cable and PU leather wrist rest
- Full RGB with 8 lighting modes supporting 16.8 million colour options
- Dedicated Media keys & FN-Lock
- Industries best CHERRY MX Silent Red key switches (Quieter Linear Smooth Travel, 2mm Actuation Distance, Guaranteed 50 Million Operations)
- Cross-platform cloud-based software
Specifications
Measuring up at just 28mm at the thinnest point and weighing only 704g, miniSTREAK is one of the world’s thinnest mechanical gaming keyboards. But don’t be fooled by appearance, with rubber feet angled for maximum grip, and built with a beautiful anodised metal top plate, it’s strong as an ox and won’t budge even in the most heated of sessions.
What Fnatic Had to Say
“Don’t be fooled by the size of this little guy. miniSteak is a fully powered RGB mechanical esports keyboard in an easy to travel tenkeyless form. Complete with a detachable cable, the same amazing build quality and all the core features of its big sibling.” – Fnatic
