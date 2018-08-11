Fnatic Streak Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Streak

Fnatic is one of the hottest names in the gaming market. They’ve obviously got one of the best eSports teams in the world. However, their team use their own branded peripherals. Unlike the super expensive pro gear in some other sports, the Fnatic peripheral range is actually relatively affordable. Priced at £119, the Streak is in premium keyboard territory, but it has a long feature list that’s sure to put a grin on any PC gamers face. It’s not like it’s all show and no go either, as the Fnatic team use these keyboards, win tournaments, and get fame and glory. So they must be pretty good keyboards, right? Let’s dive in and take a look!

Features

Equipped with the fantastic Cherry MX Silent switches, which feature a 2mm travel, and full RGB lighting. The keyboard spots onboard memory, but you can tweak a lot of settings onboard or through the fantastic Fnatic software, and then save those settings to the keyboards built-in profiles.

Full RGB

8 Lighting Modes

Dedicated Media keys & FN-Lock

CHERRY MX Silent Red key switches

Detachable & adjustable PU Leather wrist rest

Cross-platform cloud-based software (optional)

What Fnatic Had to Say

“STREAK is a super-thin, fully RGB mechanical keyboard optimised for esports. Complete with Cherry MX switches, comfort focused design, hundreds of customisation options, and a precision engineered metal build that our pro’s rely on to win” – Fnatic

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box?

You get the keyboard, obviously, but also a PU leather wrist rest, as well as the usual documentation and some stickers. The wrist rest is fantastic, with a durable aluminium frame, and removable top cover for easy maintenance.