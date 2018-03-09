Foobot Review – How Clean is Your Air?

Foobot

The smart home market is a big business these days. However, there’s only so much an Alexa device can do on its own. By adding additional smart home hardware to your setup, you can gain a deeper insight into your surroundings. Sure, smart lighting, home entertainment devices and doorbells are cool, but what else is there?

Air Quality Monitor

The Foobot literally sniffs the air around you. It’s then able to provide you feedback on your surroundings and feed that information to Alexa, IFTTT, Nest Ecobee, and more. For those with allergies, children, or just anyone interested in their health, this can be a handy gadget to have.

If you live in a place with a lot of pollution, or what to see how various devices affect your surroundings, it’ll give you real-time information, as well as logs, to help you track and monitor that data. Sometimes the solution is to simply open a window. However, for those who want to have it control their air conditioning, filtration systems, and more, services like IFTTT will help you do that with Foobot. It’s a powerful tool if used correctly.

“Did you know that we spend 90% of our time indoors, where air can be up to 8 times more polluted? This pollution comes from our activities, the products we use, and outdoor pollution coming inside. To let you take control of your indoor air quality, we created Foobot, the first complete indoor air quality monitor, able to learn from your habits at an affordable price.” – Foobot

For in-depth specifications and support listings, please visit the official product page here.

The Foobot Smart Home Air Quality Monitor is available now on Amazon with an MSRP of £249.95. However, at the time of writing, it’s at just £179.00. n the US, the Foobot is available for between $150-200.