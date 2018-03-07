For Honor Console Dedicated Servers Finally Launch

For Honor

For Honor represents one of the major tragedies in modern gaming. It should have been so good. It had the premise, the promise, the concept and in part the execution. Just a couple of really stupid decisions completely ruined what should have been a fun and unique game.

One of these said issues was the decision to have player based game hosting. I mean, that has always been so fantastic hasn’t it! Well, following the PC release of dedicated servers, the console versions for Xbox One and PS4 have now followed suit and in a report via Eurogamer, have both officially released their own dedicated servers. All 3 players remaining are said to be thrilled!

That’s a bit harsh!

Yes ok, For Honor has significantly more players than 3. Taking into consideration time-zones and general gaming habits, it’s at least 7. Joking aside though, some major issues have seen the community for this game go from a damp squib to barely existent.

Although I have not played this game myself, despite the now dedicated servers, the player base has fallen off a cliff following the launch and based on some very poor decisions.

Aside from the lack of dedicated servers, the other main criticism of the game was the loot box system. Yes, yet another game ruined by loot boxes. In this particular regard, however, pay-to-win was never more obvious than before. As part of the loot box system, gamers were able to obtain perks which meant that enemy attacks could be parried and you could even obtain moves which did not allow your opponent any opportunity to dodge or avoid. Put simply, the more you spent, the better you got in a very literal sense.

The future of For Honor

Dedicated servers are a step in the right direction, but for me, it’s all too little too late. The damage in For Honor has been done. As incredibly harsh as it sounds, I think the only way that the game can salvage anything is if it looks to shift towards a free-to-play basis. I can’t see anyone buying this now and those that did buy it have clearly decided to move away.

The biggest shame about all this was that For Honor could have been a very decent game. Unfortunately, due to some very poor decisions, it’ll be forgotten or at best remembers for the mess it was.

What do you think? Did you play For Honor? Are you still playing it? Will the dedicated servers help? – Let us know in the comments!

