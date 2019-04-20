Former Rockstar Employee Cites GTA 6 On His Résumé

GTA 6r

It’s been quite a long time now since the release of Grand Theft Auto V and while we have, of course, recently seen the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the biggest and most consistent questions is what is the current state of development with GTA 6 is.

Rather frustratingly, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two have been (practically) entirely silent on the project. The best news we have heard to date surrounding anything in regards to the game is a probable Miami setting. Well, that and a likely release for 2022.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that work must currently be underway on the game as a former Rockstar employee has cited the game on his work résumé. That’s a CV for those of you in Europe.

Work Experience

Bibin Michael, a former employee of Rockstar, posted his résumé online and those eagle-eyed internet people have noticed something interesting. Namely, that he cites work on GTA 6 between December 2017 and April 2018.

Although his résumé has now been edited to remove this reference (you can check it out here), it wasn’t before someone grabbed a screenshot of it!

What Do We Think?

Since Bibin Michael is credited within RDR2, it is known that he definitely worked for Rockstar Games. As such, to post such a comment in his résumé would likely prove it to be true.

Unless, of course, he simply put it there to deliberately garner some attention. If so, it’s a clever tactic that has clearly paid off.

It is, however, a no-brainer that work must have already been underway on GTA 6. In fact, at this point, it’s likely been ongoing since at least 2017. This is, however, amazing the first relatively nailed-on confirmation that it is indeed happening. Even if we don’t know much else about it!

What do you think? What would you like to see from GTA 6? – Let us know in the comments!