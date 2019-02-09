Former Telltale Workers Create New Games Studio

Telltale Games

One of the biggest gaming casualties of 2018, other than Fallout 76, was the shutdown of Telltale Games. In fairness, while I had predicted that there might have been some trouble at the company, nobody suspected that it was anywhere near bad enough that would’ve eventually resulted in their closure. Well, at least not as quickly and brutally as it did happen.

There are, of course, many reasons why TT Games went down the toilet. I won’t list them again because you probably already know then, but it basically boiled down to the simple economics of spending more than they were earning.

In a report via Variety, however, four former members of the company have announced the creation of a brand new studio.

Not Part Of The Shutdown!

It should be noted that the four members, Michael Choung, Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, and Pierre Shorette were not part of the 2018 closure. They all left the company in 2017 to work on a seemingly scrapped Ubisoft project. With the foundation of ‘AdHOC Studio’, however, fans of Telltale Games might at least have some new releases continuing the narrative-driven style they became so famous for.

“Choice Play”

The team has already said that they are giving significant consideration to pushing the ‘choose your own adventure’ style of gaming further. The recent Netflix release of ‘Bandersnatch’ is hinted at providing more than a little inspiration for them.

So what can we expect to see from them? Well, AdHOC studio isn’t dropping any hints. At least not yet. It will, however, be curious to see what they bring to the market and if they can keep the Telltale legacy alive.

What do you think? Which was your favourite Telltale Game? – Let us know in the comments!