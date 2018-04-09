Fornite On iOS Has Made $15M After Just Three Weeks

Massively Successful on Mobile As Well

EPIC Games‘ Fortnite is perhaps the most popular video game in the world currently. After setting records on Twitch and YouTube as well as having millions of players, they expand even further recently by launching an iOS port. Initial release on the platform was via invite only, and it was only last week that it actually became available to all for iOS 11. Despite that, within its first three weeks, it has quickly dethroned other mobile game titans in terms of sales.

How Well Did Fortnite iOS Do Against Other Games?

Perennial top earners like Candy Crush, Clash of Clans and Pokemon Go for example did not measure up to Fortnite. According to analytics by research group SensorTower, Fortnite has earned $6.7M USD from in-game purchases just for the past seven days. In comparison, Candy Crush earned $5.8M, Clash of Clans earned $4.1M and Pokemon Go earned $2.7M.

Futhermore, it seems to be accelerating upward as well. Daily mobile spending was under $400,000 in mid-March. Even right before the invite-only period ended, the daily mobile spending was accelerating well past $1,000,000 daily. By April 2nd, it has reached $1.8M which is 3x its daily average in March.

With cross-platform play and a massive player-base, Fortnite’s success is just getting started. Pushing the battle royale genre further than even PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds. It is actually the number #1 game in over 20 regions on the Apple App store currently with over 11 million users.