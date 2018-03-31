Fortnite Surpasses Minecraft As Biggest Game on YouTube

Fortnite Becomes YouTubes most popular game!

It’s hard to understate the impact that Fortnite has had on the gaming. Coming hot on the heels of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite has ended up surpassing it and currently is one of the most popular online games out there. It’s for reasons such as this that’s it’s hardly surprising that 5000 years worth of gameplay was streamed in just 2 weeks.

In a report via PCGames, however, the game has achieved a brand new accolade. It has finally beaten Minecraft to be the most popular game on YouTube. That, in itself, is no mean feat.

Most watched game

In the report, it was found that Fortnite videos were over 2.4 billion views. With March coming to an end, it has, in addition to that, already exceeded that figure. With regular updates released, it seems that the hype train is showing no sign of slowing down. The people at PUBG must be wondering where they went wrong. How quickly Fortnite has completely eclipsed them is truly remarkable.

“The pace of Fortnite’s growth is astonishing. Between January and February, Fortnite’s viewership grew a whopping 151 percent,” Matchmade wrote. “During the past 6 months, The average month-to-month growth rate of Fortnite viewership on YouTube is +97 percent. Content creators are on board, and we’ve seen the number of Fortnite videos jump from 9945 (Feb 1st) to 12762 (Mar 1st) in just one month—an increase of 28 percent.” – YouTube

The future of Fortnite!

With the developers continuing to release new content, there’s no reason to believe that the impressive records it has broken will not continue. We have only seen in recent days an update releasing a homing missile which has had people attempting to ride it across the map. Such is the insanity of this game that will likely make this continue to be the hottest game out there for some time yet. What surprises me the most is that I don’t even like it! You can’t please everyone though I guess.

What do you think? Have you played Fortnite? Do you find the figures impressive? In addition, do you think they will increase? – Let us know in the comments!