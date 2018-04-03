Fortnite Comes To All Apple IOS 11 Users

Fortnite Now Available To (nearly) All Apple Phone Owners

Last month the gaming phenomenon that is Fortnite tentatively launched a version of their popular game on the iPhone. Following initial trials, which were highly successful, the game was reported to play surprisingly well on mobile devices.

As such, the developer Epic Games has announced that a formal release for IOS has now been made. In a report via Polygon, if you don’t have your copy, you should be able to play it now. With, of course, a few provisos.

How to get my copy?

The game should be available for anyone to freely download and install from the Apple iStore. There are, of course, a few little requirements you have to have. Firstly you must have IOS 11. Sorry, but older operating systems won’t be good enough here. In addition, you must also own an iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8 or X. A version is also available for iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017 and Pro models owners.

Is it worth it?

Although I haven’t played it myself, I hear that the mobile port of the game is surprisingly good. Despite clearly being best suited for PC’s with a keyboard and mouse, it seems that a mobile version has been well thought out to give users a fun experience without too many problems.

What do we think?

I must confess, despite Fortnite clocking many millions of players, it’s not for me. I played it, I thought it was fun and I can certainly see the appeal. It’s simply a case that for whatever reason, it just didn’t get its hooks into me. Some would also possibly argue I wasn’t very good at it. That might be a valid point too. The mobile port, however, could easily see this explode on a whole new level.

What do you think? Have you tried the mobile version? Did you enjoy it? Would you recommend Fortnite? – Let us know in the comments!