Fortnite Is Criticised By The NSPPC For Showcasing Violence

Fortnite Received Criticism From the NSPCC – Will the floodgates now open?

Since it’s launch last year, there have been very few games in recent memory that have taken a storm of the industry like Fortnite has. With around 25 million current players (or at least accounts) associated with the game, it is by far and away one of the most popular titles around at the moment.

Despite this popularity, the game has remarkably steered away from any controversies or criticisms. Even during the US Investigation into gaming violence, I do not recall Fortnite being mentioned once.

The good times, however, may finally be over as the NSPCC has launched the same old tired and predictable arguments. In a report via the Independent, Fortnite could apparently potentially endanger children while exposing them to violence. At least, according to the NSPCC.

Time to grab your pitchforks

It had a good run, but sooner or later somebody was going to throw some kind of criticism at Fortnite. I have a lot of time and respect for the NSPCC. They are clearly an organization that has done a lot of good for children, therefore, I’m not going to judge them too harshly for this criticism. They are, in my opinion at least, the first to make these allegations. Someone was bound to eventually, it just happened to be them.

In the report, the NSPCC suggests that Fortnite is exposing children to violence. Well, the game is rated for teens so if anyone under 13 is playing this, I again cite a long-held view that I have that the parents are to blame for any misfortune. The second criticism is a little vaguer. Basically, it suggests that children could be groomed on Fortnite. Well, that may be true, but the same could be said for practically any interaction any child has online. Why specifically target Fortnite for this?

The message should be to reinforce to parents that video games are not the best babysitter. In addition, they have age ratings for a reason.

It’s hardly surprising that this has happened. As above, somebody was bound to eventually. Such accusations clearly demonstrate though that the people who make them clearly do not understand what they are talking about.

