Fortnite Has Been Downloaded Over 140 Million Times

Fortnite is, without doubt, one of the biggest games around which is surprising since it’s coming up to around a year since it launched. Releasing as an alternative to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, it’s amazing to see a year on just how well Fortnite has done while PUBG has diminished.

I find it even more remarkable considering that out of the two, I think PUBG is the better game. Then again, not many people agree with me.

With Fortnite though, the success continues to grow and in a report via PCGamesN, Epic Games has now reported that total downloads for the game have now topped over 140 million.

Multiple Formats With More To Come!

140 million downloads is clearly an exceptionally impressive number. With it being released on so many formats, that’s not unusual. Don’t forget though that this game is still yet to officially release on Android. As such, at least in terms of mobile users, the market is again going to see a massive expansion. Well, assuming they decide to not go ahead with the Samsung exclusive deal.

The Future Of Fortnite!

With the player base looking as strong and ever and more surely set to join the ranks, the future of Fortnite looks amazingly strong. It has particularly found a good home based on its excellent free-to-play service and that fact that it suits small teams of players so well.

Above all though, I think the most surprising thing, for me at least, is that I don’t like it! Guess I’m in the minority here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!