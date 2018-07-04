Mario Kart Gets Recreated In Fortnite With Shopping Trolleys!

Mario Kart Recreated In Fortnite

With Fortnite’s rather extensive building mode and the fresh addition of shopping trolleys, it was only a matter of time before someone created something a bit insane. The Playground Mode, however, has opened a lot of doors for people to get creative and you should prepare yourself in the coming weeks to see some impressive works.

I must admit though, I wasn’t expecting a full-blown attempt at emulating Mario Kart.

Shopping Trolleys and Lots Of Ramps!

In the video which can be seen below, a lot of effort has been gone into creating the ethos of a Mario Kart track. Yes, they haven’t been able to emulate the looks or sounds, but none the less it’s a pretty solid effort. One which will surely be the beginning of a lot of weird and wonderful Fortnite content to come!

A massive amount of effort has clearly gone into this recreation. As above, while it isn’t perfect we still credit JoshB_C for what must have been a massive team effort. It is though, if nothing else, a matter of curiosity if his gaming ability is anything as good as his building!

Brace Yourself For More Videos And Creations!

With the Playground addition in Fortnite firmly underway, I suspect that this is just the beginning of what will be a glut of creative content. Given the popularity of the game, people are going to be experimenting with this game mode quite a lot to see exactly how far they can take things. In terms of Mario Kart though, for an early effort, this is surprisingly solid. We can’t wait to see what is next!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fortnite? Have you played much of the Playground mode yet? – Let us know in the comments!