Mario Kart Gets Recreated In Fortnite With Shopping Trolleys!

/ 3 hours ago

Fortnite Implements Two-Factor Authentication Following Hacks

Mario Kart Recreated In Fortnite

With Fortnite’s rather extensive building mode and the fresh addition of shopping trolleys, it was only a matter of time before someone created something a bit insane. The Playground Mode, however, has opened a lot of doors for people to get creative and you should prepare yourself in the coming weeks to see some impressive works.

I must admit though, I wasn’t expecting a full-blown attempt at emulating Mario Kart.

Shopping Trolleys and Lots Of Ramps!

In the video which can be seen below, a lot of effort has been gone into creating the ethos of a Mario Kart track. Yes, they haven’t been able to emulate the looks or sounds, but none the less it’s a pretty solid effort. One which will surely be the beginning of a lot of weird and wonderful Fortnite content to come!

We made Mario Kart in Fortnite from FortNiteBR

A massive amount of effort has clearly gone into this recreation. As above, while it isn’t perfect we still credit JoshB_C for what must have been a massive team effort. It is though, if nothing else, a matter of curiosity if his gaming ability is anything as good as his building!

Brace Yourself For More Videos And Creations!

With the Playground addition in Fortnite firmly underway, I suspect that this is just the beginning of what will be a glut of creative content. Given the popularity of the game, people are going to be experimenting with this game mode quite a lot to see exactly how far they can take things. In terms of Mario Kart though, for an early effort, this is surprisingly solid. We can’t wait to see what is next!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fortnite? Have you played much of the Playground mode yet? – Let us know in the comments!

fortnite

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja