Fortnite Set To Release On The Nintendo Switch

Fortnite’s popularity is certainly unquestionable. Despite it not even being a year old yet, it has taken both PCs and consoles by storm. There is, however, an omission in the current release line up. It isn’t released on the Nintendo Switch.

I must admit, such an exclusion is a little boggling to me. The Nintendo Switch, after all, has been a massive success both in terms of reception and sales. Its portable manner of play also makes is a highly logical platform for the game to take its popularity to the next level.

Well, for those of you waiting, your prayers are about to be answered. Fortnite is set to imminantly release on the Nintendo Switch.

When is it released?

In a report via Polygon, Fortnite is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, but it’s probably a lot sooner than you expected. By sooner, I mean by the time you read this, it’ll probably already be available to download.

Yes, as of 6 pm (British time) Fortnite will be available to download and play on the Nintendo Switch. I told you it was sooner than you probably expected.

This release could potentially be the final major hurdle for the series to take it to another level. It has, after all, only gone from strength to strength as it has expanded its release format. Both in terms of console release and even the better than expected mobile release, Fortnite continues to dominate the gaming scene. With this, there is no reason to expect that to drop off any time soon.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fortnite? Looking forward to the release on the Nintendo Switch? In addition, is there are other format you would like to see this on? – Let us know in the comments!