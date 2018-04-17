Fortnite Shutdown Rumour Grows Despite Ridiculous Premise

Fortnite Shutdown Rumours Are Almost Certainly a Hoax

If you partake of the tabloid variety of newspapers, you may have been shocked to hear reports that Epic Games was going to shut down their Fortnite servers. In an apparent legal battle with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds over some form of IP theft, the report suggested that part of it would require the servers to go offline. At least until the matter was settled.

Since then the rumour has wafted its way onto other news sources, but there is a common factor in all of this. The news source is dodgy at best, but despite that, it seems loads have been willing to believe it.

Let me, therefore, give any of you worried some good news. The chances are that this is almost certainly a hoax.

Where did the rumour begin?

It’s hard to say where it initially began, but the ‘source’ for the story came from a Twitter post. Now, unfortunately, and as you would expect with a hoax, no one is able to give a direct link or source to the post. This means it’s either been deleted or it never existed in the first place. Since when has that ever stopped Tabloid papers though?

In a report via PCGamesN, the post alleged appeared on the official Fortnite Twitter feed. In it, it said: “Due to the law suit against PubG on copyright infringement. We are sorry to inform you that Fortnite Battle Royale Will be coming to an end May 24, 2018. Save the world will still be in development and we will roll out ASAP. Thank you all for the support.”

Could it be true?

The chances are no. As above, no one has been able to confirm this, but there was a lot of substantiating evidence to give the hoax at least a little credence. Firstly it began when PUBG did start legal action against 2 games, but neither of which were Fortnite. In addition, it came just before the mass server issue that the game had last week.

To mind your minds at rest though, while Epic Games have surprisingly not yet commented (likely because they are not aware of the hoax themselves yet) Fortnite is still, very much, alive and well.