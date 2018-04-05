Fortnite Shuts For Maintenance and People Lose Their Minds!

Fortnite Servers Are Down

With over 20 million players, Fortnite is perhaps the most popular game at the moment. Breaking records left right and center we recently reported how Fortnite had officially overtaken Minecraft as the most popular game on YouTube.

With online games, there often comes server maintenance. Despite Epic Games making is very clear that the Fortnite servers would be shut down this morning at 8 am, it seems that some people simply can’t cope without it.

I need my Fortnite!

In a Twitter post, developer Epic Games made it entirely clear that as of 8 am this morning (April 5th) the servers would be down for routine maintenance. Despite this, however, it seems that the impact is already being felt with many users already complaining about the lack of their daily (or possibly hourly) fix of Fortnite.

‘We’re applying updates to our backend services tomorrow, April 5 at 4 am ET (0800 GMT) that will help with scaling. There will be downtime.’

Fortnite servers down pic.twitter.com/5qaJKgDm0l — Reuben Michael (@Reuben_Snake) April 5, 2018

In a report via Metro, at present, it is unclear as to when the servers will come back, but the chances are that they are already back by the time you read this. The amount of vitriol about this maintenance, however, is currently massively flooding Twitter. Admittedly, most of these are mostly joke posts, but some of them look very legitimate indeed.

The impact of Fortnite

Hopefully, this server maintenance will not prove as disruptive as the last one. During the last shutdown of the servers, when the game re-launched it was littered with issues. For those suffering from withdrawal though, you have my sympathy, but remember there are plenty of other games out there. Games like PUBG.

What do you think? Is this mass hysteria over the server maintenance really necessary? Are you missing it?- Let us know in the comments!