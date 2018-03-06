Fortnite Streamed For Over 5,000 Years In the Last 2 Weeks

Fortnite

With over 45 million current players (and still going) Fortnite has been a breakout hit and certainly in 2017, along with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, put the battle royale style game on the map.

Of course, where there are popular games, there are Twitch and YouTube streamers and it seems that Fortnite isn’t immune to this trend. In crazy statistics, a report via PCGamesN has found that in just the last 2-weeks roughly 5,000 years of footage has been recorded of viewed.

Streaming

So, 5,000 years. Sound crazy right? It has, however, true once you look into the maths. In the last 2-weeks, the report has found that Fortnite has been streamed for a total of 249 years. That’s just under 2.2 million hours incase you were wondering.

At this point, you might be correct in thinking that 249 years is significantly less than 5,000 years. Well, that is true. The statistics, however, then takes into consideration the amount of time the streams have been watched.

Yes, as insane as it sounds, the actual playtime is only around 5% of the total amount of time. Of those 249 years worth of footage, it has been watched to total the time equivalent of 5,000 years total. That is roughly 45 million hours of footage either recorded or viewed!

Compared to other games, Fortnite is currently the most viewed. League of Legends is in a reasonable closed second with 4,500 years while main rival PUBG is at just half the figure of Fortnite.

The future of Steaming

Streaming is clearly a popular forum and while I do not really engage in it myself, I understand why some people do. When you work out the maths behind it all, however, the statistics are quite frightening. Remember, these figures are just from a 2 week period. The overwhelming question I take with myself is, that all that time could have perhaps been spent more productively, but then, that would be a little contradictory based on the random crap I can end up watching on YouTube.

What do you think? Amazed at the figures? Do you Steam or watch any channels? – Let us know in the comments!

