Fortnite’s V-Buck Llamas Now Reveal Contents Before Buying

Transparency in Fortnite Loot Boxes

Loot boxes have been a controversial topic for the past year. Various governments worldwide have even expressed concerns about its “predatory” nature, suggesting its parallels with gambling. Especially concerning games which underage children have easy access to such as Fortnite. For their part, EPIC Games is now taking steps to improve transparency when it comes to loot boxes.

Fortnite‘s Save the World mode has something called V-Buck Llamas which are basically loot boxes. Now they are renaming these as “X-Ray” Llamas and will let interested buyers know their contents even before purchasing them. If users do not like what they see, they can just wait until the daily store refresh and there will be a new selection.

Previously, EPIC Games introduced loot drops, the ability to directly acquire any non-event item through the Collection Book, Llama dupe prevention, as well as gameplay-based event rewards. However, this new change is an effective and welcome update that should please players and concerned parents/politicians alike.

How Will X-Ray Llamas Work?

Despite the change, llama prices will remain the same and they can still be earned through gameplay as well. Furthremore, the price doesn’t change when the llama upgrades. You can see the upgrade before you purchase, and any item can come from the cheapest llama. You can wait and find your favorite weapon in a 50 V-Buck llama.

The items offered are based on the account in order to apply dupe prevention. After the llama has determined the item rarity and type of drop (Epic or Legendary Hero, Weapon, or Schematic) it will select an item from that category that is not already in your inventory or Collection Book. This applies to Epic, Legendary and Mythic Heroes, Epic and Legendary Schematics and Mythic Lead Survivors.

For example, if the llama picks Legendary (rarity) Shotgun (type), for example, it will give you a Legendary Shotgun you do not already have. If you have all of the legendary Shotguns, it will give you a duplicate Shotgun. It will not pick from another category.

Moreover, specific items can are still directly purchaseable with earnable in-game resources. Although, users will no longer be able to purchase multiple V-Buck Llamas at once once the v7.30 update arrives.