Forza Horizon 4 Boasts Over 7 Million Players

Forza Horizon 4

Having played Forza Horizon 4, I’m pretty committed to the point that it’s one of the best releases in the series for quite some time. Don’t get me wrong, I did enjoy Horizon 3, but this seems to have added something that extra special. It’s a genuine pleasure in this game to pick the favourite car from your garage and just go cruising around the beautiful map.

It seems that many people must agree with me as in a report via PCGamesN, developer Playground Games has confirmed that user figures have now topped over 7 million.

That’s Great, But…

Achieving over 7 million unique players in any game is certainly quite the achievement. This figure does, however, have to be treated with a little cynicism. Why? Well, it’s an issue shared with Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 that does sometimes allow for some creative maths. Put simply, 7 million players doesn’t necessarily mean 7 million copies have been sold.

Gamepass

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available for ‘free’ via the Xbox Game Pass service. In other words, for the cost of your subscription price, you can access this game as much or as little as you would like on either PC or Xbox One. This is, however, where the lines in terms of sales often get blurred. I myself, have played this on the Xbox Pass, but I do not own an outright copy of it.

Anyway you look at it, however, with this many people playing it, the game has clearly been a huge success. If you needed any convincing, check out the screenshot of me driving around in my glorious Jaguar XJS.

What do you think? Have you played Forza Horizon 4? – Let us know in the comments!