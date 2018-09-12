Forza Horizon 4 Demo Available Starting September 12
Ron Perillo / 2 hours ago
Get Ready to Play the Demo
The official Forza Horizon 4 demo page on the Microsoft Store website has gone live. Although it is not available for download yet at this time, the launch date at the bottom has a September 12 release date. So users should be able to grab it any moment from here on out until the actual October 2 launch date for the full game.
According to the store page, the download size for the demo is 27.83GB, and supports HDR10 as well as 4K UHD gameplay. To download, head on the the Microsoft Store product page.
Can My System Run Forza Horizon 4?
For curious PC users, Microsoft actually disclosed the official system requirements two weeks ago. The minimum requirements are actually quite forgiving, especially considering how gorgeous the game looks. Requiring only an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650Ti or AMD Radeon R7250X to start.
Minimum Requirements
- OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
- Architecture x64
- Keyboard Integrated Keyboard
- Mouse Integrated Mouse
- DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
- Memory 8 GB
- Video Memory 2 GB
- Processor Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz
- Graphics Nvidia 650TI OR Nvidia GT 740 OR AMD R7 250x
For those who want to max out the graphics and get smooth framerates at 1080p, they will need at least something as beefy as an NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RX 470.
Recommended Requirements
- OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher
- Architecture x64
- Keyboard Integrated Keyboard
- Mouse Integrated Mouse
- DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
- Memory 12 GB
- Video Memory 4 GB
- Processor Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz
- Graphics Nvidia GTX 970 OR Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470
Since it is on the Microsoft store, Forza Horizon 4 will also be available on the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Sony PlayStation 4 users unfortunately will not be able to join in on the fun.