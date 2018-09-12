Forza Horizon 4 Demo Available Starting September 12

Get Ready to Play the Demo

The official Forza Horizon 4 demo page on the Microsoft Store website has gone live. Although it is not available for download yet at this time, the launch date at the bottom has a September 12 release date. So users should be able to grab it any moment from here on out until the actual October 2 launch date for the full game.

According to the store page, the download size for the demo is 27.83GB, and supports HDR10 as well as 4K UHD gameplay. To download, head on the the Microsoft Store product page.

Can My System Run Forza Horizon 4?

For curious PC users, Microsoft actually disclosed the official system requirements two weeks ago. The minimum requirements are actually quite forgiving, especially considering how gorgeous the game looks. Requiring only an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650Ti or AMD Radeon R7250X to start.

Minimum Requirements

OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 8 GB

Video Memory 2 GB

Processor Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Graphics Nvidia 650TI OR Nvidia GT 740 OR AMD R7 250x

For those who want to max out the graphics and get smooth framerates at 1080p, they will need at least something as beefy as an NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RX 470.

Recommended Requirements

OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 12 GB

Video Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz

Graphics Nvidia GTX 970 OR Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470

Since it is on the Microsoft store, Forza Horizon 4 will also be available on the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Sony PlayStation 4 users unfortunately will not be able to join in on the fun.