Forza Horizon 4 Accidentally Goes Available To Download

Forza Horizon 4 Accidentally Allows Early Downloads

Forza is without doubt one of the most loved racing franchises out there at the moment. Given how badly Sony has let down PlayStation fans with Gran Turismo, the Forza series has largely picked up any slack that was available. In many opinions, including my own, Forza is now the leading racing/driving game. I would say simulator, but that would probably upset fans of Project Cars.

With the latest Forza game due to release before the end of the year, understandably the hype is beginning to build. It seems, however, that an error on the Microsoft Store has allowed some people to download the game early. Whoops!

A Potentially Costly Error

In a report via DSOGaming, an error has led to some people on the Microsoft Store being able to download the game early. While they haven’t been able to play it, it has, however, given us an insight into what cars are going to be included in the release. In truth, that’s pretty much all most of us want to know prior to getting a Forza game.

Fans scouring the files have been able to locate the data root for all the cars. If you are interested in what is going to be included you can visit the Reddit forum here which has the full list available. I doubt many of you are going to want to sift through pages here of car brands. I must admit though, I did take a look through the Jaguars included.

Is The Game Cracked?

Before any of you ‘pirates’ out there get too excited, the early download does not appear to have allowed for an ‘early access’ to the game. I have certainly not noted any ‘cracks’ being touted. As such, in terms of playing this early, you’re out of luck!

Despite this, Microsoft has assured fans that the full release is still on time. In addition, they have said that what happened here was an accidental ‘pre-emptive’ download.

With Forza Horizon 4 set to release before the end of the year though, fans don’t have that much longer to wait.

What do you think? Was this really an accident? Was it just a deliberate leak? – Let us know in the comments!