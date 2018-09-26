Forza Horizon 4 Releases An Official Launch Trailer

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 is possibly the most anticipated release for fans of racing games. Over the last few months we’ve seen Turn10, the game’s developer, tease us with a lot of news and screenshots for the game, but the wait is nearly coming to an end!

With the game set to release in a little under a week, Turn10 has released the official launch trailer for the game. We must admit, we are a little impressed with how this is looking!

Impressive Roster!

We already know that the game will have over 450 cars which will all (or at least mostly) be fully customisable. In addition, it’s also our understanding that the PC version has been particularly optimised and tweaked. This should, hopefully, be the best Forza experience release for the PC to date.

When Is It Out?

Forza Horizon 4 releases for the PC and Xbox One on October 2nd. Remember that this is a Microsoft franchise so they’ll be no PS4 release.

Having been a backseat (ha!) fan of Forza for many years, I must admit I am quite curious to try this out. There is, however, usually only one problem I have with any game that’s Microsoft related. They usually cost a small fortune! So I might just wait for the sales!

What do you think? Are you planning on trying Forza Horizon 4? – Let us know in the comments!

