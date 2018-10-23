Forza Horizon 4 Update Adds Custom Route Creator Feature

Customize Your Route

A big content update has just been launched for Forza Horizon 4 a few minutes ago. This brings a host of bug fixes, but most importantly, it also introduces new features. One of these is the ability to create custom routes of up to 40 miles. It can also be done from any Asphalt, Dirt or Cross-Country Event starting location.

The update also adds a new Horizon Story to FH4 called ‘British Racing Green’. Specifically exploring a century of cars built in Britain.

How Do I Access the British Racing Green Story?

The story is accessible via Broadway by reaching Level 50, and unlocking a new quick chat phrase, a new unique clothing item, and the classic Bentley 8 Litre.

What Other Fixes are In This Forza Update?

The majority of fixes are cross-platform issues which include:

General stability and performance improvements.

Multiple engine audio improvements based on community feedback.

Added quit option in Quickplay Team Adventure after finishing an Adventure.

Improvements to Force Feedback understeer effect

Progress loss on Forzathon Challenges fix

Rewards not being awarded in Seasonal Championships and Trial events

Blurring on the edges of a moving target car in Photo Mode

Avoid early completion of Trial events and allow all events to be finished

VIP House reward exploit.

Reset system not placing the car correctly when changing season after an event

Improvements to free-roam Drivatar behaviour, when driving round tight corners

Fix for calculation of team score in Horizon Stories Co-op sessions during time-based challenges

Forzathon Weekly Bonus not updating correctly in the UI

HDR brightness calibration screen

Traffic cars not spawning sometimes after a Barn Find cinematic

Displayed value of VIP house when VIP owned, but house not purchased

Rotating wheels when car is stationary in Pause Menu, ForzaVista and Drone Mode

The PC platform also gets fixes for specific issues affecting AMD GPUs and more: