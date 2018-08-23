Forza Horizon 4’s Minimum Specs Will Be Lower Than Horizon 3!

It’s not unusual that with every new release in a gaming series, the graphics will improve. We see it all the time in games such as Fifa and Call of Duty. Well, ok, most of the time. It is, however, very unusual to hear of a gaming sequel that will have lower requirements than the previous instalment.

In a report via Kotaku though, Turn10 studios have confirmed that the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 4 will have even lower requirements than Forza Horizon 3.

How Is That Possible?

Aside from some very impressive optimisation, we have no idea. We should clarify that this is the minimum specification. It’s likely that the recommended will probably be higher. Even so, this is still very unusual for a gaming franchise. Particularly since it’s been around 2 years since Horizon 3 was released.

Forza Horizon 3 Wasn’t Exactly Greedy

A quick check of the Microsoft store confirms the minimum specifications for Forza Horizon 3 as follows;

• CPU: i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz

• GPU: AMD R7 250x or NVIDIA GT 740

• RAM: 8GB

Even by 2016 standards, these were very forgiving. If Turn10 has managed, however, to get Horizon 4 to run on an even lower specification, that would be remarkable. At the very least, its great news for those on more limited systems! As above though, if you want this to both run well and look good, you’re probably going to need something significantly beefier.

