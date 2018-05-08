Forza Motorsport 7 Update Adds Free 2018 Honda Civic Type R

Free Car for All

A new update for Forza Motorpsort 7 has launched and it introduces several new improvements and fixes. However, alongside this update is a lovely free gift for the import tuner fans of the game: the 2018 Honda Civic Type R. That means not only do Car Pass owners get the chance to race with this vehicle, but all Forza Motorsport 7 players as well. The car will simply be automatically downloaded into your garage once the software update arrives if you have a Car Pass.

However, those without a car pass need to do a little bit of an extra step. In order to claim the car, regular Forza players will need to go to the Buy Cars screen first and “purchase” it manually without costing anything.

What Can Fans Expect from the 2018 Honda Civic Type R?

Here is a brief desription from the May update:

Ready to put the “hot” in hot hatch? Honda’s latest is a track-ready, five-door hatchback that pulls out all the stops in performance and styling; from the functional scoops and curves that feed the turbo-charged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and aid in aerodynamics, to the massive wing that screams “Look at me!” and delivers massive downforce. The chassis tuning is sublime and immensely precise; little wonder that the Type R set the front-wheel drive production car record at the Nürburgring. So, race it! Pit this 306-hp front-wheel-drive sweetheart against the best in its division and enjoy the view from the top step of the podium.

For more details, and more information on what to expect from FM7 for the month of May, please visit the latest blog post.