Fractal Announce Ion+ Platinum PSU Range – Reviews!

Fractal Design is one of the biggest and best-known names for providing a quality product at surprisingly affordable prices. Their latest Ion+ Platinum range of power supplies, however, are certainly something rather special.

Offering Platinum levels of power efficiency, they also come with a fully-modular cable design and a price-tag that is, frankly, too good to ignore!

Features

Fractal Design UltraFlex DC wires have game-changing flexibility for effortless cable routing and connectors that twist and bend to fit your installation—not fight it

Equipped with a custom-tailored Fractal Design Dynamic Series 140 mm fan with exceptionally low minimum speed and true long-life FDB bearing ● 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency for optimized electrical performance and reduced heat generation

User-selectable Zero RPM mode allows for either silent, passive operation in low load situations or continuous low-speed fan operation for additional cooling

Outstanding output quality with tight voltage regulation and extremely low noise and ripple

Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation

Premium Japanese 105° C capacitors provide enhanced reliability and durability

Compact 150 mm depth easily fits compact spaces with extra headroom for cable management

Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and Over Temperature Protection

Extra-long 600 mm 24-pin ATX cable and 700 mm 4+4 pin cable

Extensive 10-year warranty

What Does Fractal Have To Say?

The Ion+ Platinum is a high-performance fully modular PSU with whisper-quiet operation, enhanced cable flexibility and superior output quality. A user selectable semi-passive Zero RPM mode maintains pure silence under light loads, and the custom-tailored 140mm fan with FDB bearings barely breaks a whisper under heavy use. Revolutionary UltraFlex cable with its ultra-high strand count wire and special insulation bends and twists effortlessly to make installation and cable-routing a breeze.

Ion+ is available now in 560, 660, 760 and 860 watt capacities, all with 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency, 10-year warranty, and a full electrical protection suite for your peace of mind.

Models Released

Fractal Design has released four power supply models based on the new Ion+ Platinum range. These include a 560, 660, 760 and 860-watt variant.

Ion+ Platinum 560 Watt – You can check out our review here!

Ion+ Platinum 860 Watt – You can check out our review here!

You can, of course, learn more about the Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum power supplies via their official website here!

When Are They Out & How Much Do They Cost?

The brand new Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum power supplies are out now. Based on the performance and what they offer, are available at a price much lower than you might expect!

560 watt – £94.99 – Check our review via the link here!

660 watt – £104.99

760 watt – £114.99

860 watt – £124.99 – Check out review via the link here!

As you can see, we have already reviewed two of the products. If you would, however, like us to review the 660 or 760 or have any questions regarding their design, let us know in the comments!

From us, however, this range gets a solid thumbs up!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the range? In addition, would you like to see us review the other wattage models? – Let us know in the comments!