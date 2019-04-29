Fractal Define S2 Vision Case Available Now With or Without ARGB

A Chassis for Both RGB Lovers and RGB Haters

Fractal Design is launching a new mid-tower chassis they are calling the Define S2 Vision. It features the familiar minimalist Fractal Design look, utilizing tempered glass panels. In fact, all sides of the chassis except the back and bottom are tempered glass.

These panels attach without any visible bolts on the glass surface. So the result is a much more elegant look than other tempered glass cases.

Tempered glass cases of course, often come with RGB fans for showing off the hardware inside. Which is why Fractal has the Define S2 Vision ARGB, while at the same time offering the Define S2 Vision Blackout for those who prefer to not use lights.

This Blackout version uses the new Dynamic X2 PWM fan, which are also now available separately as a stand alone product.

For the RGB version, users get four Prisma PWM ARGB fans which are coordinated with a 400 mm ARGB LED strip. These are all manageable with the included Adjust R1 RGB controller.

In addition to sleek looks, the Define S2 Vision chassis also features adjustable pump and reservoir brackets, Nexus 9P fan hub with nine PWM connections, and optional Flex VRC-25 vertical GPU riser support.

How Much is the Fractal Design Define S2 Vision Chassis?

The Define S2 Vision ARGB has an MSRP of £224.99 (inc. VAT) in the UK or $239.99 in the US. Meanwhile, the Blackout version costs £179.99 or $189.99 USD.

