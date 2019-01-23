Fractal Design Introduces Meshify S2 EATX Chassis

Spacious Meshify Case

Fractal Design is following up their mid-tower Meshify C case from 2017 with the new Meshify S2, a high-airflow E-ATX chassis.

Having E-ATX motherboard support (up to 285mm) seems to be the latest trend for mid-tower cases. They are slightly longer, but can fit a lot more components than older full-tower designs.

Furthermore, the Meshify S2 can fit up to 280mm or 360mm radiator at the front, or up to 280mm, 360mm or 420mm at the top. Even the floor can support up to 280mm radiators.

Component support for CPU coolers goes as high as 185mm tall. Meanwhile, video card length can be up to 440mm since there are no HDD cages on the way. Not that Fractal Design sacrifices those either. In fact, users can fit up to four 2.5″ drives and up to three 3.5″/2.5″ drives.

As expected from modern cases these days, the Meshify S2 also has a USB-C front panel and a tempered-glass side panel. This side panel attaches via a “push-to-lock” mechanism, so it looks much cleaner than those which use thumb screw locks.

How Much is the Fractal Design Meshify S2?

Scan UK now lists the chassis for £129.98 for the standard solid side-panel version. Although there is no ETA on the shipping date as of yet.

The Meshify S2 is also available in a white version with tempered glass, as well as a black version with a darker tint tempered glass.

The official MSRP are as follows: