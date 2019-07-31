Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 560 Watt Power Supply Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. Methodology & Testing 5. Efficiency, PFC and Voltage Regulation 6. Ripple 7. Over Power Protection and Max Wattage 8. Fan Speed 9. Final Thoughts 10. View All Pages

Finding the right power supply can depend on a number of important factors. How many watts your system needs, what importance you place on quality, power efficiency and, quite frankly, how much you can afford to spend. Fractal Design has, however, just released their Ion+ Platinum range which looks to tick all of those boxes, and more!

Fractal Design Ion+

The brand new range of Ion+ power supplies looks to provide some of the highest levels of power supply quality while all coming in at an affordable price.

The 560-watt variant is absolutely perfect for the vast majority of PCs and even gaming systems, but how good is this one though? – Let’s find out!

Features

Fractal Design UltraFlex DC wires have game-changing flexibility for effortless cable routing and connectors that twist and bend to fit your installation—not fight it

Equipped with a custom-tailored Fractal Design Dynamic Series 140 mm fan with exceptionally low minimum speed and true long-life FDB bearing

80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency for optimized electrical performance and reduced heat generation

User-selectable Zero RPM mode allows for either silent, passive operation in low load situations or continuous low-speed fan operation for additional cooling

Outstanding output quality with tight voltage regulation and extremely low noise and ripple

Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation

Premium Japanese 105° C capacitors provide enhanced reliability and durability

Compact 150 mm depth easily fits compact spaces with extra headroom for cable management

Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and Over Temperature Protection

Extra-long 600 mm 24-pin ATX cable and 700 mm 4+4 pin cable

Extensive 10-year warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Fractal Design Has To Say

The Ion+ Platinum is a high-performance fully modular PSU with whisper-quiet operation, enhanced cable flexibility and superior output quality. A user selectable semi-passive Zero RPM mode maintains pure silence under light loads, and the custom-tailored 140mm fan with FDB bearings barely breaks a whisper under heavy use. Revolutionary UltraFlex cable with its ultra-high strand count wire and special insulation bends and twists effortlessly to make installation and cable-routing a breeze. Ion+ is available now in 560, 660, 760 and 860 watt capacities, all with 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency, 10-year warranty, and a full electrical protection suite for your peace of mind

Connections

As this is a modular power supply, it’s important to know exactly what connectors are provided and what you need for your PC. Fortunately, Fractal Design has you covered.

The Ion+ 560w comes with more than enough to hook up any ‘normal’ gaming PC. Particularly with 4 PCIe connectors. Of course, you get more as you ‘up’ the wattage, but this model clearly has you covered!