Fractal Design Meshify C TG Chassis Now Available in White

Even More Options for the Meshify C

Case manufacturer Fractal Design is adding one more option for their Meshify C chassis line. The chassis launched over 7 months ago now. However, three weeks ago they started offering lighter tint and solid side panel versions. One week after that, they announced a “Mini” Meshify C version as well for micro-ATX mainboards. Now they are announcing a white version of the mid-tower case.

The external part of the chassis itself is white including the IO and the side panels. However, the front mesh part and the internal tray and PSU shroud is black. The resulting contrast is quite pleasing aesthetically and works quite well.

Otherwise, it offers the exact same features as the regular tempered-glass version. Only on the left side however, since it has to maintain competitive pricing. The right side has a standard SECC steel cover. Like the Define C, the new Meshify C has plenty of airflow and fan mounting options. This includes up to two 120mm or 140mm fans at the top and up to two 140mm or three 120mm fans at the front. For water-cooling enthusiasts, this translates to a front 360mm radiator and a top 240mm radiator support. Users can also mount a 280mm radiator at the front since there are mounting holes for 140mm fans.

In terms of component clearance, the lack of HDD cage ensures that the graphics card is unhindered. Maximum VGA card length supported is 315mm, while the CPU coolers can be as tall as 172mm. There is plenty of room behind the right side panel for cable management as well. Specifically, 15 to 35mm of clearance with cable routing grommets and velcro straps available for convenience. A full coverage PSU shroud is at the bottom for hiding unsightly extra cables.

How Much is the Meshify C TG White Case?

The MSRP is set at £79 GBP and it should be available worldwide soon. For more information, visit the product page at: http://www.fractal-design.com/home/product/cases/meshify/meshify-c-white-tg

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video