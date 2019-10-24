Fractal Design Reveal Latest Ion SFX Gold PSUs

We love a good power supply here at eTeknix, they’re the underappreciated heart of any quality PC build. Even more so, we love a kick-ass SFX PSU. These little units are ideal for small form factor and slim PC builds. However, their size makes higher efficiency and wattage more difficult to attain. Fortunately, Fractal Design today introduced their new Ion SFX Gold PSUs. They’re fully modular, and pack plenty of high-end performance for modern gaming PC builds. Furthermore, they’re 80 Plus Gold rated too, which is fantastic!

Ion SFX

“The diminutive footprint of the Ion SFX houses a surprisingly large 120 mm fan for better airflow and quieter operation – partly thanks to its semi-passive Zero RPM mode that ensures the fan spins only when needed. The Ion SFX Series also features Fractal Design’s revolutionary new guru UltraFlex DC cabling, an extremely high strand-count wire with specially formulated insulation affording all the efficiency and current capacity of competing products but with significantly less bulk. UltraFlex cables bend and twist effortlessly to eliminate the inherent hassles of traditional rigid power supply wiring to make installation and cable-routing easier than ever before.” – Fractal Design

The PSUs feature Fractal Design UltraFlex DC wires with game-changing flexibility for effortless cable-routing and connectors that twist and bend to fit your installation. When it comes to cable management, they should be an absolute breeze to work with.

Large 120 mm fan with true long-life FDB bearings for silent, dependable cooling

80 PLUS Gold Certified for efficient energy usage and reduced heat generation

Semi-passive Zero RPM mode allows for absolute silence in low load situations

Outstanding output quality with tight voltage regulation and very low ripple and noise

Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation

Ultra-high strand count 0.08T wire gives cables fluid flexibility while maintaining a high current capacity

Specially formulated 80P PVC insulation offers just the right amount of rigidity for easy cable management

Premium Japanese 105°C capacitors provide enhanced reliability and durability

Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and Over Temperature Protection

Includes SFX-to-ATX mounting bracket

Extensive 10-year warranty

Ion SFX is in 500 and 650-watt capacities, both equipped with a full electrical protection suite, 80 PLUS Gold Certification, and an extensive 10-year warranty.

Pricing