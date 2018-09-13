Fractal Design Updates Define R6 Chassis with New Accessories

New Features, Same Case

Fractal Design‘s beloved Define R6 mid-tower chassis is getting a modern update via new accessories. While the core design of the case itself withstands the test of time, many users will appreciate new tweaks that improve it. Users can get the upgraded parts or buy a new version with the upgrades already in place.

For starters, it now has a USB-C connector in the front IO. This USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C supports Fast Charging plus up to 10Gbps transfer speeds. This port is an addition and does not replace the existing four USB ports. So users still have two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports with a 5th USB-C port available at the front IO.

Furthermore, users can now upgrade their existing Define R6 chassis with a tempered glass side panel. Unlike acrylic windows, tempered glass panels are scratch resistant. Plus, it looks much more elegant than plastic.

In terms of a more functional upgrade, users can now upgrade their Define R6 storage capacity via a drive bracket upgrade kit. Each kit includes everything you need to add two additional drive mounts. Furthermore, these are compatible with Fractal Design cases that use the Type-A drive brackets.

How Much is the new Define R6 UBS-C Tempered Glass Edition Case?

The Define R6 USB-C with tempered glass (FD-CA-DEF-R6C-BK-TGL) will arrive in UK stores on October 12. However, users can now pre-order them from places such as Scan.co.uk for £144.